Police make appeal after Long Clawson incident
Police are appealing for help from the public after an attempted burglary at Long Clawson.
The incident was reported at a residential garage on The Sands, on Thursday June 13, between 10.30pm and 11.15pm.
Pcso Claire Gray said: “Please can you check any CCTV or Dash Cam footage you may have for any vehicle movements, particularly around The Sands, Church Street, Back Street and East End between 10.40 and 11.”
If you have information, call police on 101, quoting crime reference 24000355864.