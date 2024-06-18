Police are investigating

Police are appealing for help from the public after an attempted burglary at Long Clawson.

The incident was reported at a residential garage on The Sands, on Thursday June 13, between 10.30pm and 11.15pm.

Pcso Claire Gray said: “Please can you check any CCTV or Dash Cam footage you may have for any vehicle movements, particularly around The Sands, Church Street, Back Street and East End between 10.40 and 11.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...