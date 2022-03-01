Police make appeal after burglars steal car from Melton property

Latest police news EMN-220702-082953001

Between 11.30pm last night (Monday) and this morning at 7am, intruders gained access to a property in Doctors Lane before taking a mobile phone, wallet and a set of car keys for a Ford Focus.

The vehicle – which is black, on a 14 plate and carries the last three letters ‘WXK’ – was also driven away.

Pc Abbie Ward, the investigating officer, said: “I’d like to speak to anyone who has seen the car being driven in or around Melton or who has captured it on a dashcam.

“I’d also like to speak to any residents who saw or heard anyone acting in an unusual manner in or around Doctors Lane late last night or early this morning.

“Any information you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help.”