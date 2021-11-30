Police make appeal after attack on delivery driver in Melton
Detectives have released electronic images of two men they want to trace in relation to an attempted robbery in Melton.
Police say a delivery driver was taking a break in Mill Lane when he was approached by two men who punched and kicked him before trying to steal the keys to his van.
The 42-year-old victim, who sustained bruising to his body in the assault, managed to keep hold of the keys and the suspects made off in a white Mercedes Sprinter van.
He was able to assist officers in putting the images of the suspects together.
One of them is described as being a white man, in his early 30s, about 6ft 4ins tall, with blue eyes and of muscular build. He had a plaited beard and tear drop tattoo under his left eye.
The second suspect was an Asian man, in his mid-30s to early 40s, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He is described as having a scruffy appearance.
Both men spoke with West Midlands accents during the incident, which happened between 12.40pm and 2.30pm on Thursday November 4.
Anyone who recognises the descriptions or the images is asked to contact Det Con 2964 Steve Henderson on 101, quoting crime number 21*642835.