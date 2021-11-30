Police make appeal after attack on delivery driver in Melton

Electronic images released by detectives following an attempted robbery in Melton in which a delivery driver was assaulted EMN-211130-155416001

Police say a delivery driver was taking a break in Mill Lane when he was approached by two men who punched and kicked him before trying to steal the keys to his van.

The 42-year-old victim, who sustained bruising to his body in the assault, managed to keep hold of the keys and the suspects made off in a white Mercedes Sprinter van.

He was able to assist officers in putting the images of the suspects together.

One of them is described as being a white man, in his early 30s, about 6ft 4ins tall, with blue eyes and of muscular build. He had a plaited beard and tear drop tattoo under his left eye.

The second suspect was an Asian man, in his mid-30s to early 40s, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. He is described as having a scruffy appearance.

Both men spoke with West Midlands accents during the incident, which happened between 12.40pm and 2.30pm on Thursday November 4.