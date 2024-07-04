Police have made arrests

Police have made more than 90 arrests across Leicestershire following investigations into online child sex abuse this year.

Operation Guarding was launched in February this year to focus on online child abuse referrals which had been made and taking action against these.

Since then the force has carried out 116 enforcements, made 94 arrests, screened more than 1,200 devices at the scenes of enforcement and recovered 640 digital exhibits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 230 detectives were deployed from across the force to carry out the operation, supported by other officers and staff including Tactical Support Teams, digital media investigators and intelligence development officers.

Det Supt Helen Schofield said: "Behind every offence of online child abuse is a child.

"These are serious criminal offences and it remains a priority for the force to investigate reports received, to identify and arrest suspects and to protect children from harm.

"This was a fast-paced, planned, proactive operation and I want to recognise the hard work and dedication of every officer and staff member involved to get us to this point in a short space of time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course this is just the first step and our skilled teams are now continuing in their enquiries and working with partners to ensure that where offences have been committed, offenders are brought before the courts, victims are supported and protected and that the right safeguarding is put in place.

"Please continue to report any concerns to us and please continue to follow advice to help keep our children and young people safe online.”

Steps which can be taken include encouraging children to talk with you about how they use the internet, setting boundaries such as when and where they can use their devices, activating parental controls and making sure young people are aware of the risks of sharing images online.

Click HERE to find out more information, advice and support about the threat of online child sex abuse.