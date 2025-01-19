Police are appealing for help

Police are appealing for information regarding the theft of tools from vans in five different locations.

Officers believe the incidents, between January 15 and 16, are all linked and they are urging residents in Melton and Rutland to help them find those responsible.

The thefts were reported as follows:

**Between 4.15pm on Wednesday January 15 and 8.15am the following day - power tools were stolen from a van in Barker Crescent, Melton Mowbray. Some tools were left on the road outside.

**Between 6pm on January 15 and 7.30am on Thursday – tools were stolen from a van in Althorpe Road, Oakham.

**Between 7pm on January 15 and 6am on Thursday – power tools were stolen from a van in Blyth Avenue, Melton.

**Between 9.30pm on January 15 and 7.20am Thursday – tools were stolen from a van in Lowther Close, Langham.

**At around 10pm on January 15 - tools were stolen from a van in Nene Close, Melton.

Some of the items recovered after a suspected thief was chased through Melton and arrested

Insp Darren Richardson, commander for the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area (NPA), said: “The impact that this sort of crime can have on our local tradespeople and communities is huge as it directly affects their livelihood.

"Officers from the NPA are carrying out increased patrols in the area and we’d urge our communities to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. If you notice anyone acting in a manner that seems unusual, then please do let us know.

“Likewise, I’d ask anyone who has doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage that they think could help to get in touch.

Click HERE or call 101 to pass on information, quoting reference 25*28609.

Police have also published photos of items recovered after a suspect was chased through Melton Mowbray before being arrested.

Pc Shane Sanderson said: “After a foot chase across the entire town centre, with officers from all departments based at Melton, a male has been arrested and is on his way to custody now.

"As part of this foot chase, a number of items have been recovered that we are appealing to the public to help us identify to locate potentially victims that we are unaware of."

If you identify any of your items in the photos, call 101 or visit the police station on King Street.