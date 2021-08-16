Police launch manhunt for Melton assault suspect

Jonathan Russell - police want information on where he is EMN-210816-083609001

Jonathan Russell, who is 41, is a suspect in the incident, which dates back to 2016 and which is now the subject of an investigation, and he is also wanted for a recall to prison.

Russell, of no fixed address, is known to travel around Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties by pushbike.

A public appeal has been sounded by Northamptonshire Police for information on his whereabouts.