Police launch manhunt for Melton assault suspect
Police are hunting for a man who has gone on the run after failing to attend a court hearing into an alleged assault in Melton.
Monday, 16th August 2021, 8:49 am
Jonathan Russell, who is 41, is a suspect in the incident, which dates back to 2016 and which is now the subject of an investigation, and he is also wanted for a recall to prison.
Russell, of no fixed address, is known to travel around Northamptonshire and the surrounding counties by pushbike.
A public appeal has been sounded by Northamptonshire Police for information on his whereabouts.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Russell is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 19000079450.