Police launch drive to recruit 600 new officers for Leicestershire

Hundreds of new police officers are being sought to bolster the ranks across Leicestershire in a major recruitment drive, with a starting salary of £24,000.

Between now and 2024, the county force needs to take on nearly 600 officers and it is still waiting to hear how many of the 20,000 new officers recently announced by the Prime Minister will be allocated to this area.

After training, the new intake can then specialise as a firearms officer, dog handler, traffic officer, digital media investigator, detective or as the trusted, familiar face of neighbourhood policing.

Leicestershire’s Chief Constable, Simon Cole, said: “This is a really exciting time for police officer recruitment and I am confident we will attract a diverse group of people who will enjoy living and working in the wonderful place that is Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland.

“As I enter my 31st year in policing I am really proud to lead a force whose performance is judged by the HMICFRS to be good and to this day I still think policing is a really rewarding job.

“It is really important that our workforce represents the communities we serve and I am particularly keen to attract applications from people of all backgrounds, cultures, religion and experiences and I’d encourage everyone to consider a career that really does make a difference to people’s lives.”

The county force’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Lord Willy Bach, said: “People consistently tell me that they want to see more police officers on the streets and in their neighbourhoods.

“In response I have lobbied long and hard to see more investment in policing to enable us to increase officer visibility and I welcome this campaign.

“Policing remains a great career, offering a breadth of opportunity and support and this latest round of recruitment will enable us to have a workforce that is more representative of the communities it serves and I urge people from all backgrounds to consider applying.”

There are now four different routes into policing and as a result the force is looking for non-graduates, graduates and career changers.

Applications can be made to Leicestershire Police on Monday to take an Initial Police Learning and Development Programme (IPLDP).

This is open to anyone aged 18-57 with a level 3 qualification or equivalent who holds a full UK/EU valid manual driving licence and doesn’t have any serious convictions or recent cautions and who has lived in the country for three years.

There is also a Degree Holder Programme (DHEP), for those with degrees in any subject, and expressions of interest are being accepted from Monday.

Candidates on this route will join and follow a work-based programme, supported by off-the job learning. It normally takes two years and the learning is recognised with a graduate diploma in professional policing when the probation is completed.

Sgt Yusuf Nagdi, who has been a police officer for 14 years, said: “I am really proud to be a police officer and enjoy working with our communities helping the most vulnerable but I also get great satisfaction using my skills and training to catch offenders and see them brought to justice.

“I would recommend being a police officer to everyone.

“We have a strong family ethos, where teams work closely together to get the job done and give the best possible service.”

Go online at www.leics.police.uk/joinus if you are interested in taking up one of the new officer posts in Leicestershire.