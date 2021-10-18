Police issue warning to youths who are climbing onto Melton town centre roofs

Children spotted on the roof of a Melton town centre building - police have issued a warning about the dangers of this behaviour EMN-211018-175036001

Officers are investigating a number of incidents of youngsters behaving in this way on the roofs of locations such as The Mall shopping centre and Wilko, which are both in Nottingham Street, Yorkshire Trading, on Sherrard Street, and the Boyes (Wilton Road) and Iceland (High Street) stores, among several others.

A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “This is causing genuine alarm and concern for people, both worried that one of them will fall almost certainly to their death or at being hit by eggs and stones that the youths are throwing.

“There are assault cases being investigated as a result of injuries passers-by have received.

Children spotted on the roof of a Melton town centre building - police have issued a warning about the dangers of this behaviour EMN-211018-175046001

“These areas are in places in excess of 30 feet above the ground and the most recent incident has culminated in £3,000 of damage.”

Officers say they have a number of names of some of the offenders, who range from ages 10 to older teenagers.