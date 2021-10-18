Police issue warning to youths who are climbing onto Melton town centre roofs
Children as young as 10 are endangering their own lives and injuring passers-by by climbing on to roofs of Melton town centre buildings and throwing eggs and stones, police have warned.
Officers are investigating a number of incidents of youngsters behaving in this way on the roofs of locations such as The Mall shopping centre and Wilko, which are both in Nottingham Street, Yorkshire Trading, on Sherrard Street, and the Boyes (Wilton Road) and Iceland (High Street) stores, among several others.
A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “This is causing genuine alarm and concern for people, both worried that one of them will fall almost certainly to their death or at being hit by eggs and stones that the youths are throwing.
“There are assault cases being investigated as a result of injuries passers-by have received.
“These areas are in places in excess of 30 feet above the ground and the most recent incident has culminated in £3,000 of damage.”
Officers say they have a number of names of some of the offenders, who range from ages 10 to older teenagers.
In a warning issued to town parents, the spokesperson added: “Please have conversations with your children if you have concerns because, statistically, the longer it goes on the higher the odds are that someone will slip on a wet roof and fall.”