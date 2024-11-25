Luke Whiteman - police want to speak to him

Police have published a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with reports of burglaries in the Melton Mowbray area.

Officers are asking for the public’s help in locating Luke Whiteman, who is also wanted with regards to an allegation of a breach of bail conditions.

Officers have been carrying out a number of enquiries to locate the 45-year-old Whiteman, who lives in Melton Mowbray.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “These enquiries have now been exhausted and so officers are appealing to members of the public to assist and to Whiteman himself to come forward to police.

“Do you know the whereabouts of Whiteman?

“Have you seen or heard from him?”

Anyone with information on Whiteman and where he currently might be is asked to call police on 101, quoting police incident 24*689609.

You can alternatively report information online at www.leics.police.uk or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.