Police investigate Vale of Belvoir burglaries
Police are seeking information from the public after raiders broke into garages at two properties in the Vale of Belvoir.
By Nick Rennie
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Feb 2023, 2:59pm
Officers are investigating the burglaries, which took place on Valebrook Road, in Stathern overnight on Wednesday February 15 and the following day.
The intruders stole two Husqvarna chainsaws, a red electric Giant Roam-E bicycle and a red Calibre Bossnut mountain bike.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Anyone with CCTV footage or knowledge of the raid or the stolen items is asked to call police on 101, quoting crime numbers 23*98445 or 23*99553.