Melton Police are investigating an incident at Old Dalby

Police have concluded their investigation into reports that a teenaged girl was followed by a group of men in a village near Melton Mowbray.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Melton Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident was reported to have happened in Old Dalby at 7.20pm on Saturday and involved a 17-year-old girl and three men who were not known to her.

Officers say that no charges will be made in connection with the incident, said to have happened in a field between Lawn Lane and Six Hills Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: "Three men who were identified by officers have been interviewed and it has been determined that no criminal offences were committed.

"All other parties concerned in the report have been informed of this outcome.

"We are aware of posts on social media referring to this incident and would urge the public not to speculate further or post misinformation that could be considered harmful.

"Thank you once again for your co-operation and understanding.”