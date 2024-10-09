Police investigate reports of men following teenage girl
The incident was reported to have happened in Old Dalby at 7.20pm on Saturday and involved a 17-year-old girl and three men who were not known to her.
Officers say that no charges will be made in connection with the incident, said to have happened in a field between Lawn Lane and Six Hills Lane.
Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: "Three men who were identified by officers have been interviewed and it has been determined that no criminal offences were committed.
"All other parties concerned in the report have been informed of this outcome.
"We are aware of posts on social media referring to this incident and would urge the public not to speculate further or post misinformation that could be considered harmful.
"Thank you once again for your co-operation and understanding.”