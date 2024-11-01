Police are investigating the incident

Police have released a description of a man they are hunting in connection with a sexual assault on a woman in Bottesford on Friday morning.

The incident happened on a path near Winter Beck, between Barkestone Lane and Belvoir Road, just after 11.20am.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward and are urging people in the area to check for any CCTV or dash came footage.

The woman, who is in her 30s, is reported to have been walking her dog along the path when she was approached from behind by a man and sexually assaulted.

The man has been described as white, aged between 30 and 40, of large build and 5ft 11ins or taller.

He is also believed to have short dark facial hair.

He left the area prior to police arriving – heading in the direction of Belvoir Road.

No arrests have been made at this time and enquiries are continuing.

Det Insp Neil Holden, from the force’s Signal team, said: “I understand this incident will be extremely concerning for people who live in the area, but I want to reassure the community that we have a team of dedicated detectives working to identify the person responsible.

"We are also continuing to support the victim at this very difficult time.

“Officers remain in the area carrying out enquiries, as well as conducting reassurance patrols and speaking with residents.

“As our investigation progresses, I would urge anyone who has not yet spoken to police to come forward if they have any information that could assist.

“We know the suspect ran along the path to Belvoir Road but at this stage it is unclear whether he headed back into Bottesford or towards the A52 Bottesford Bypass.

“If anyone was driving in the area of Barkestone Lane, Belvoir Road or the A52 around the time of the incident, please check any dash cam footage.

"It is possible you could have captured the suspect either entering or leaving the area.”

Det Insp Jenny Tattersall, of Leicestershire Police, said: “Did you see anyone acting in a manner that seemed unusual, suspicious or caught your attention?

"Any details you’re able to provide, no matter how insignificant you think they are, could help.”

Click HERE to pass on information, quoting incident 296 of November 1.

Alternatively, call police on 101.