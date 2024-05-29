Police investigate hate crime in Vale of Belvoir
The incident was said to have happened at a pub in the village of Stathern earlier this year.
A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “At around 5.15pm on Saturday March 30, an Asian man was approached by another man while he was having a drink in a pub in Main Street.
“During the conversation, the man made a number of offensive comments to the Asian man which have been recorded as a hate crime.
“As part of their enquiries, officers would like to speak to the man pictured as he could have valuable information about the incident.”
Anyone who may know who this man is – or the man himself – is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 24000186655.
Information can also be sent anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.