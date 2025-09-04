Councillor Joseph Boam pictured by the family ice cream van on Leicestershire County Council polling day in May

Police are investigating the former deputy leader of Leicestershire County Council over alleged electoral malpractice during May’s local elections.

Joseph Boam was filmed allegedly handing out ice creams from his family’s van close to a polling station during Reform UK’s local election campaign in North West Leicestershire.

According to the Electoral Commission, under electoral law, an offence is committed if someone gives or provides any meat, drink, entertainment or provision to any person for the purpose of influencing that person to vote or refrain from voting.

Leicestershire Police said it had received a third-party report about the alleged incident and is now assessing whether it constitutes being treated under electoral malpractice laws.

The news has prompted calls from the Conservative leader of the opposition for council leader Dan Harrison to suspend Councillor Boam from the party.

It comes shortly after 22-year-old Councillor Boam was removed from his posts as deputy leader and adult social care portfolio holder on the cabinet by the leader, who felt he was unable to do those jobs effectively.

On the electoral malpractice allegation, Tory group leader Deborah Taylor told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “The people of Leicestershire rightly expect the highest standards from those elected to public office.

"The ongoing police investigation into Councillor Joseph Boam is a very serious matter, and it is essential that public confidence in the democratic process is upheld.

“That is why I have written to Councillor Dan Harrison, leader of the council, calling on him to immediately suspend Councillor Boam from the Reform Group pending the outcome of the investigation into a serious allegation of electoral impropriety.

"It is now for Councillor Harrison to demonstrate leadership, take responsibility, and act decisively to show he and Reform take this matter seriously.”

Responding to Councillor Taylor’s comments, a Reform UK spokesman said: “The Leicestershire Conservatives clearly still can’t grasp why they were reduced to a mere rump in County Hall after more than 25 years in power.

"Instead of constantly berating young politicians, they should pause, reflect, and confront the reasons voters are rejecting them not just locally, but nationwide.”

A Leicestershire Police spokeswoman said: “The force received a report from a third party of an ice cream van outside a polling station in May 2025.

"This is being assessed as to whether this constitutes treating under electoral malpractice.”

Councillor Boam has been approached by the LDRS for comment on the investigation.