Police investigate Asfordby burglary

An intruder broke into a flat on Bradgate Lane, on Wednesday January 26 and foreign currency was taken from the property.

Officers with the Leicestershire force, who received a report of the break-in at 6.55pm on the day of the incident, said the intruder made off in a Honda Civic towards Asfordby Hill School.

Anyone driving in the area around the time of the incident is asked to check the footage if they have video recording equipment fitted.