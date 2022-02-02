Police investigate Asfordby burglary
Police are appealing for the public’s help following a burglary in Asfordby.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 3:42 pm
An intruder broke into a flat on Bradgate Lane, on Wednesday January 26 and foreign currency was taken from the property.
Officers with the Leicestershire force, who received a report of the break-in at 6.55pm on the day of the incident, said the intruder made off in a Honda Civic towards Asfordby Hill School.
Anyone driving in the area around the time of the incident is asked to check the footage if they have video recording equipment fitted.
Call 101, quoting crime number 22*51157.