Police investigate after robbery at Melton store

The Tesco Express store and garage site in Nottingham Road, Melton

There were unconfirmed reports of the offender threatening staff with a knife at the Nottingham Road business adjacent to the petrol station.

Residents reported seeing the site cordoned off earlier as officers carried out further investigations.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times: “Officers are carrying out further enquiries after a report of a robbery at a shop in Nottingham Road, Melton, yesterday evening, Sunday Septembe r 25.

“A man entered the shop around 9.50pm and threatened members of staff before leaving the premises with cigarettes and tobacco.

“No one was injured during the incident.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Pc 2968 Gavin Chantrill on 101 or via the www.leics.police.uk website, quoting 22*559388.