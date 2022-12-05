Police are investigating the incident

It was reported in Park Road that two men were crossing the road with pushchairs and young children when a vehicle was driven by and the driver shook his head at the pedestrians.

Officers are appealing for help from the public in supplying vital information on what happened in the altercation which involved a group of people.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “It’s believed the driver of the vehicle parked his vehicle on the side of the road and the pedestrians approached him.

"At which point the driver threatened them with a metal pole and pushed one of them into the car. No-one was injured during the incident.

"A 59-year-old man was subsequently arrested for common assault, threatening a person with an offensive weapon in a public place and a public order offence. He has since been released on bail pending further enquires.”

Officers say the incident took place around 12.50pm on Friday November 25, at a busy time in the town.The spokesperson added: “There were a number of people in the area at the time and officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or the circumstances leading up to it.”Anyone with any information is asked to contact Pc 3067 Damant on 101.

