Police hunt gang who attacked Asfordby house with golf clubs

Police want to identify these three men following an aggravated burglary at Asfordby EMN-210609-180142001

Detectives say the group went to an address in Red Deer Close and knocked on the door.

When one of the occupants answered, the men began attacking the property with golf clubs before running off on foot.

Neither of the two occupants inside were injured during the attack.

Officers are looking for witnesses to the incident - an offence of aggravated burglary - which happened at around 1.45pm on Friday August 20.

Det Con Sophie Young, from Melton Mowbray CID, the investigating officer, said: “Thankfully no-one came to any serious harm during what was undoubtedly a traumatic ordeal for the people living at the address.

“I would like to identify the three men pictured as I believe they may have information regarding this incident.

“Do you recognise them or the clothes they’re wearing?

“Do you know who they are or are you one of the people pictured?

“If so, then I would like to speak to you.”