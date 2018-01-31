Police hunt for car after attempted sledgehammer raid on Melton shop

Police are hunting a BMW car related to an incident where men tried to break into a Melton shop with a sledgehammer.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen the light-coloured vehicle being driven suspiciously in and around the town on January 25.

The attempted break-in happened at around 3.30am and shortly afterwards the car was seen at the junction of Sage Cross Street, turning right onto Sherrard Street.

At around 3.35am, the car was seen on Sherrard Street driving towards Burton Road. It was then seen on the A606 Burton Road heading to Oakham.

Call DC 142 Rutland on 101, quoting incident 18*38615, if you saw it.