The three women in the group of five police want to speak to in connection with a burglary from a flat above a Melton shop

Detectives are keen to speak to the two men and three women, who were reported to have gone into a shop in Barker Crescent.

After they left the premises, a member of staff realised that two handbags – one of which contained a quantity of jewellery – had been taken from an upstairs flat, which is accessed via the shop.

The incident took place between 6.50pm and 7.15pm on Wednesday April 12

Det Con Katie Harris, the investigating officer, said: “I believe the group pictured may have information about this incident.

“If you recognise them and know who they are, or you’re one of those people, then please get in touch. Any details you can provide could help.”

You can pass on information by clicking HERE and quoting the reference 23*220274.