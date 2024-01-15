Police have made an appeal to parents in Melton Mowbray after responding to reports of anti-social behaviour at the town’s McDonald’s restaurant yesterday (Sunday).

McDonald's at Melton Mowbray

There have been long running issues with young people causing disruption at the Thorpe End eaterie with officers last year introducing a temporary dispersal order to be able to move on those involved.

But the problems are continuing with more complaints to the police at the weekend.

Neighbourhood officer, Pc Will O’Rourke posted on the Melton Police Facebook page yesterday: “Could we politely ask parents to help educate children regarding anti-social behaviour in the Melton town.

“A large amount of children have been identified as causing anti-social behaviour in McDonald's, Melton Mowbray, today.

“This is not the first time and unfortunately we suspect it won't be the last time.

“Children do not need to be on the premises for simply charging their phones or using the WiFi.

“Other members of the public should be allowed to enjoy a meal without feeling intimidated or have to listen to some of the choice language that the children are using when asked to leave.”

Police have already taken action against one young person for behaving anti-socially and officers say they will continue to clamp down on such behaviour.