The suspect car which led to an arrest near Brooksby last night

A police dog handler and their animal were involved in a chase across fields after a suspicious vehicle which turned out to be stolen was spotted in the Brooksby area.

Melton Police’s Facebook page posted that Pc Ben Tranter had seen a 4x4 vehicle and that ‘something was not quite right with it’.

“This vehicle then makes off but is soon caught in a dead end,” police reported.

"The driver takes off on foot across fields but some excellent tracking work by a police dog handler and some fine intuition from the Rural North beat officer PC Daniel Daley leads to the arrest of a suspect who is in custody.

“The vehicle was confirmed as stolen by its owner who had not yet realised it had gone.”