News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Major price hike of Galaxy chocolate bars leaves customers furious
39 minutes ago Train strikes: RMT suspends strikes planned for March 30 and April 1
1 hour ago Boris Johnson Privileges Committee: what we learnt from hearing
3 hours ago Actor and star of Mary Poppins involved in car crash in Miami
4 hours ago Major incident at Leith Docks in Scotland as ship tips toward dock
4 hours ago Watch live as Boris Johnson faces MPs at Privileges Committee

Police dog and handler assist with catching car thief suspect

Proactive policing helped officers catch a suspected car thief in a rural area of the Melton borough last night (Tuesday).

By Nick Rennie
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 17:43 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 17:44 GMT
The suspect car which led to an arrest near Brooksby last night
The suspect car which led to an arrest near Brooksby last night
The suspect car which led to an arrest near Brooksby last night

A police dog handler and their animal were involved in a chase across fields after a suspicious vehicle which turned out to be stolen was spotted in the Brooksby area.

Melton Police’s Facebook page posted that Pc Ben Tranter had seen a 4x4 vehicle and that ‘something was not quite right with it’.

“This vehicle then makes off but is soon caught in a dead end,” police reported.

"The driver takes off on foot across fields but some excellent tracking work by a police dog handler and some fine intuition from the Rural North beat officer PC Daniel Daley leads to the arrest of a suspect who is in custody.

Most Popular

“The vehicle was confirmed as stolen by its owner who had not yet realised it had gone.”

Pc Tranter urged residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Link to help officers deal with rural criminals.