Police dog and handler assist with catching car thief suspect
Proactive policing helped officers catch a suspected car thief in a rural area of the Melton borough last night (Tuesday).
A police dog handler and their animal were involved in a chase across fields after a suspicious vehicle which turned out to be stolen was spotted in the Brooksby area.
Melton Police’s Facebook page posted that Pc Ben Tranter had seen a 4x4 vehicle and that ‘something was not quite right with it’.
“This vehicle then makes off but is soon caught in a dead end,” police reported.
"The driver takes off on foot across fields but some excellent tracking work by a police dog handler and some fine intuition from the Rural North beat officer PC Daniel Daley leads to the arrest of a suspect who is in custody.
“The vehicle was confirmed as stolen by its owner who had not yet realised it had gone.”
Pc Tranter urged residents to sign up to Neighbourhood Link to help officers deal with rural criminals.