Police deal with incident in Melton residential area
Police are warning people to stay away from a residential area in Melton this afternoon (Monday) while they deal with an incident.
By Nick Rennie
21 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
19th Dec 2022, 4:27pm
There is no indication yet about the nature of the incident.
Leicestershire Police posted a message on social media which stated: “Officers are currently in attendance at an ongoing incident in Blakeney Crescent, Melton.
Advertisement
“Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area while officers are in attendance.
“Further updates will be provided when we are able to.”