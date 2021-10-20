Police conclude Melton sex assault investigation

Police are taking no action following a lengthy investigation into a reported sexual assault of a 25-year-old woman in a Melton town centre alleyway.

By Nick Rennie
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 11:25 am
We reported yesterday that officers were looking at CCTV footage and forensic evidence in their enquiries into the incident, which was said to have happened in the early hours of Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Leicestershire Police told the Melton Times this afternoon (Tuesday): “Following extensive enquiries into a report of sexual assault in Melton the investigation has concluded.

“From enquiries it’s believed the incident may not have been as initially reported.

“No further action will be taken.”