Police concerned over rising county drink-drive cases

Latest police news EMN-211211-161940001

Officers have made 1,226 arrests for these offences in the county in just the first 10 months of this year.

This includes 134 during October, alone, the highest monthly figure since April 2010.

With the Christmas party season almost upon us, there are fears that too many motorists continue to ignore the dangers of driving while under the influence.

Jonathan Clarkson, spokesperson for the Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland Road Safety, said: “Driving while impaired, whether through drink or drugs, devastates lives.

“Sadly, each year drink and drugs are a contributory factor in death and serious injury on the UK’s roads.

“Despite our continued road safety messages, it is quite clear that far too many drivers make the decision to get behind the wheel while impaired by drink or drugs.”

“Just because you haven’t been out at the pub – drinking at home can still leave you over the limit, including the morning after.”