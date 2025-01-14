Insp Darren Richardson

Melton’s police commander gave a community impact statement in court yesterday (Monday) as one of those arrested during the recent spate of town burglaries appeared before magistrates.

Insp Darren Richardson was keen to get across the significant effect the series of break-ins had on the local business community.

Shane Bunker faced multiple charges at the hearing.

Insp Richardson said: “To ensure the voice of the community was heard I provided a community impact statement which highlighted the significant impact these offences have had on the local community and businesses.

"Shane Bunker was already on court bail with multiple similar offences to which he has initially pleaded guilty to four offences with 18 further offences to be heard by the court on January 20.

"The court have now remanded Bunker to prison until the 20th where the remaining 18 offences will be heard followed by sentencing.

"This is a great result for all of the victims, albeit some frustrations for us all along the way.”

Officers with the Melton Neighbourhood Policing Unit have made a number of arrest in response to the upsurge in burglaries at businesses over the Christmas and new year period.

At the weekend, local officers arrested and secured two further charges of theft and a breach of court bail.

Insp Richardson, who is due to meet with traders and crime prevention representatives at the end of this month, added: “We will continue to catch and convict those causing the most harm in our communities along with supporting local businesses in protecting their livelihoods.

“Thank you for all of your support.”