Police close Melton house after drug and anti-social issues
Police have exercised a court order to close a house in Melton following reports of drug use and anti-social behaviour there.
Pc Ball, from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Team, boarded up the property, on Rutland Street, and Melton Borough Council will now work to evict the tenant.
The officer posted on the local force’s Facebook page: “Over the last two months an address on Rutland Street caused nothing but distress for the local residents.
“Within that time two drugs warrants were executed with several positive arrests.
“However, this did not stop the resident from continuing to cause harm to the locality.”
Most Popular
-
1
Town estate responds after young child is injured on park seesaw
-
2
Tributes for Melton councillor after her death is announced
-
3
Police close Melton house after drug and anti-social issues
-
4
Village cricket match to remember Fred Parker
-
5
Lots of family events in Melton area over next two weekends
On Friday, Pc Ball presented evidence to local magistrates to seek a closure order.
The officer added: “This was successful and the premises is now boarded and locked for three months whilst Melton Borough Council pursue eviction.
“This is a positive result following a lot of hard work which will hopefully bring some peace back to the residents in the area.”