Police close Melton house after drug and anti-social issues

A police officer boards up the address in Rutland Street, Melton, after a court order was obtained

Pc Ball, from the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Team, boarded up the property, on Rutland Street, and Melton Borough Council will now work to evict the tenant.

The officer posted on the local force’s Facebook page: “Over the last two months an address on Rutland Street caused nothing but distress for the local residents.

“Within that time two drugs warrants were executed with several positive arrests.

“However, this did not stop the resident from continuing to cause harm to the locality.”

On Friday, Pc Ball presented evidence to local magistrates to seek a closure order.

The officer added: “This was successful and the premises is now boarded and locked for three months whilst Melton Borough Council pursue eviction.