Police clamp down on yobbish behaviour at Melton’s McDonald’s

A series of incidents of anti-social behaviour, including staff being harrassed, stink bombs being let off, damage to property, items being thrown around and assaults, have been reported there in recent weeks.

Officers have identified some of the culprits and say some will be banned from going into the Thorpe End eaterie.

Pc Davey Rawlings, of Melton Police, said: “McDonald’s are suffering a lot of anti-social behaviour at present.

“We have increased patrols at the restaurant and have been working with McDonald’s to view CCTV and identify the youths involved.

“The youths and their parents will be visited soon, whereby the youths will be issued with a minimum of a banning notice from the store.

“Some youths will be interviewed for more serious offences.”

In the latest incident last night (Thursday), officers were called to the restaurant after reports of youngsters throwing drink at the premises and threatening staff.

Their names were taken by police, who also seized an e-scooter after seeing one of the youths riding it illegally on the road.

Pc Rawlings made an appeal for Melton parents to talk to their children about the incidents if they suspect they are getting involved in them.

He added: “I know it is a small amount of youths that are causing the issues and the vast amount of youths in Melton are respectful and don’t cause any issues but the few appear to be ruining it for the many.

“If you know your children to be attending McDonald’s, please speak to them about their behaviour and remind them that the staff don’t deserve abuse.