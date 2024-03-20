Police are raising awareness of 'spiking' for a Leicestershire campaign

It is part of the first national ‘Spiking Awareness Week’ – the offence where someone adds drugs or alcohol to another person’s drink without them knowing, which is illegal, whether it’s done as a prank or with the intent to steal from or assault the victim.

Leicestershire Police is one of four forces across the UK piloting a new platform to assist victims in reporting drink/drug spiking offences online.

Throughout this week and up to Sunday, officers across the city and towns will be carrying out extra patrols in areas with a busy night time economy; giving out anti-spiking bottle and glass toppers; visiting licensed premises to ensure door staff and CCTV operators are trained to know what to do if someone has had their drink spiked.

Det Supt Chris Baker, the force’s lead for tackling Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), said: “Spiking is a crime which can have a lasting impact on victims.

"But it is also a means to facilitate further and more serious offences as the effects can incapacitate victims.

“I would urge anyone who thinks they have had their drink tampered with to report it immediately to staff, or to the police, so that we can safeguard them.

"We take this issue extremely seriously and will investigate every report made to us.”

He added: “This week is all about raising awareness of the issue to prevent spiking and ensure that if anyone does have their drink spiked they know what to do and how to get help.

"We all want our cities and towns to be safe places to enjoy a night out which is why local officers work closely all year round with licensees and door staff across Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland to tackle and prevent this issue together.”