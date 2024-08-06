Police clamp down on drivers doing 'donuts' and drag racers

By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Aug 2024, 14:40 BST
St Bartholomew's Way in Melton, where police are clamping down on dangerous driversSt Bartholomew's Way in Melton, where police are clamping down on dangerous drivers
Police have threatened to seize the car of a driver for doing dangerous manoeuvres on a Melton Mowbray road.

Officers have stepped up patrols on St Bartholomew's Way after complaints from residents that motorists had been involved in drag racing and ‘donuts’.

Pc Ben Tranter, of the Melton Rural South beat, posted on the police Facebook page: “I have already issued one driver with a Section 59 (Road Traffic Act) warning for doing donuts.

"Caught again and his car gets seized.

“We will keep the patrols up – get on a track day and do it properly instead of playing at it and putting other road users at risk!”

Describing the offences being investigated at St Bartholomew's Way, Pc Tranter added: “At best its a noise nuisance for those living nearby and at worst it could cause a serious collision.

"For those doing it, your enthusiasm does not match your skill level from what I've seen.”

