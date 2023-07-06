News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure

Police clamp down on anti-social behaviour hot spot in Melton

Police officers have been targeting notorious areas for anti-social behaviour in the Melton borough this week.
By Nick Rennie
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Pc Hill and colleagues attend a hotspot for ant-social behaviour in the Grange Drive area of MeltonPc Hill and colleagues attend a hotspot for ant-social behaviour in the Grange Drive area of Melton
Pc Hill and colleagues attend a hotspot for ant-social behaviour in the Grange Drive area of Melton

Officers also teamed up with representatives of partner agencies such as the local council, housing and wellbeing services to tackle incidents and prevent future outbreaks.

Pc Hill of Melton Police posted on the force’s Facebook page this week: “We have received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour where persons have been involved in drug use, urinating in public and being abusive to others whilst using a car park behind a shop on Grange Drive to congregate.

“On Tuesday, along with Bina from East Midlands Housing Association and John from the Safer Neighbourhoods and Community Team at Melton Borough Council, I have been to the location and also visited an occupant and given some words of advice.

“We will be monitoring the area over the next few weeks and it'll be a hot spot for my patrols.”