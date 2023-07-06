Pc Hill and colleagues attend a hotspot for ant-social behaviour in the Grange Drive area of Melton

Officers also teamed up with representatives of partner agencies such as the local council, housing and wellbeing services to tackle incidents and prevent future outbreaks.

Pc Hill of Melton Police posted on the force’s Facebook page this week: “We have received numerous reports of anti-social behaviour where persons have been involved in drug use, urinating in public and being abusive to others whilst using a car park behind a shop on Grange Drive to congregate.

“On Tuesday, along with Bina from East Midlands Housing Association and John from the Safer Neighbourhoods and Community Team at Melton Borough Council, I have been to the location and also visited an occupant and given some words of advice.