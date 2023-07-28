Kevin Burraway, director of ACE, pictured holding one of the new HD CCTV cameras installed in Melton earlier this year

Ten new high definition cameras were installed at hotspots earlier this year to replace outdated monitors which have been in place since 1996.

The £60,000 investment gives clearer images and much better coverage for those who watch footage 24 hours a day.

Insp Lindsey Madeley-Harland, commander for the Melton and Rutland Neighbourhood Policing Area, has written to borough councillors to praise the new system.

Insp Lindsey Madeley-Harland (right), NPA Commander for Rutland and Melton, with Police and crime commissioner Rupert Matthews and Temporary Leicestershire Chief Constable Rob Nixon

Her views were reported to members of the scrutiny committee this week, when she wrote that the new CCTV ‘has greatly assisted the police’.

Insp Madeley-Harland explained in her letter: “The CCTV system has already seen success around locating a vulnerable male who had been reported as missing and safeguarding was put in place quickly, identification of youths causing anti-social behaviour around the town enabling us to use the evidence to support the incremental approach.

“We have been able to use the system to introduce hotspot policing linked to the night time economy and collate information and intelligence around those that cause the borough the most harm.

“As an active part of Melton BID I know the system has increased confidence around the town and is working well to support the SMART scheme and Pub watch.

“I know the new system has gone a long way towards increasing public confidence and we are looking forward to using the system to its maximum capabilities over the future months.”

Four existing wireless cameras, which were installed last year, have been retained, increasing coverage of the town to a total of 14 monitors, as well as the major upgrade in technology.

These also have the capacity to swivel through 360 degrees so they give much more comprehensive views.

Referring to the old system, Insp Madeley-Harland wrote: “Although based at the station officers were unable to access to recover evidence in a timely fashion and the quality was often poor and not satisfactory for an investigation let alone a prosecution.

“With the introduction of the new CCTV officers have access to the CCTV and control 24/7 and 365 days a year.

“This does not only assist day to day policing, but also with access for our investigation teams who may need to recover vital evidence out of core hours.”

There are plans to add further crime-fighting technology to aid officers, such as a ‘help point’ device to assist people out in the town centre who feel unsafe or at risk of attack or criminality.

A report to the committee stated: “The person can press the button on the device and speak directly to the CCTV control room.

“The operator will then be able to see their location and identify any potential perpetrators, they can also call 999 on behalf of the device user if necessary.

"It is hoped this device will help to build confidence within our town centre and show our residents that we are committed to making the borough a safer place for all.”