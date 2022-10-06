Police charge 26-year-old man with Hoby burglary
Police have charged a 26-year-old man with burglary after jewellery was taken in a break-in at a house in Hoby.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 9:58 am
- 1 min read
The crime dates back to Tuesday June 7, this summer, and officers have arrested a Leicester suspect in connection with it.
A spokesperson for Melton Police said: “There are still a number of items missing that the owner is very keen to get back.
“This is mainly jewellery, some of which is very recognisable.”
“If anyone comes across such jewellery please contact Leicestershire Police, quoting crime number 22000326501.”