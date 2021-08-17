Police catch uninsured Melton driver and passenger with drugs

A vehicle seized by police in Melton on Monday where the driver was uninsured and a passenger was in possession of cannabis EMN-210817-083824001

Officers with Melton north beat team carried out the action yesterday (Monday), the latest in a spate of incidents involving cars being driven locally with drivers being uninsured.

A Melton police spokesperson posted on the force Facebook page: “Yet another vehicle seized by the Melton Town North Beat Team for having no insurance!

“The occupants were also searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act and a passenger was found to be in possession of cannabis.