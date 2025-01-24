Police made arrests in Melton

Two men were arrested in Melton on suspicion of drugs offences

They were detained during a ‘stop search’ operation in Sandy Lane by officers patrolling in an unmarked vehicle.

Local police commander, Insp Darren Richardson, posted on Friday on Facebook: “I am pleased to update that Donald Muns, aged 29- years-old from Melton, was charged with possession with intent to supply class A and B drugs, he was then remanded to appear before Leicester magistrates this morning.

"The second male was released under investigation whilst further enquiries are completed.”

Insp Richardson confirmed Muns pleaded guilty to the two offences and was remanded in custody until his sentencing hearing on February 14.

He added: “This is an absolutely fantastic result which supports our local priority of tackling drug dealing in the borough of Melton, there is a long way to go in dealing with drug supply in Melton but this is a good step in the right direction.”