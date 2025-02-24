Police arrest six suspected drug dealers at Melton property

Police swooped on a Melton Mowbray property to make six arrests in connection with suspected drug dealing.

Officers also recovered ‘a large quantity of suspected class A drugs’ from the address, in Blyth Avenue, on Thursday.

Four men aged 18, 25, 30 and 44, a 29-year-old woman aged 29 and a boy aged 17 were questioned on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.

They were released on police bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: “The warrant was executed under Section 8 of the Police and Criminal Evidence Act, following concerns raised in relation to criminal activity happening at the address.

“Following the arrests a large hunting knife and machete were also been seized from the property.

“We rely on the community to pass us information regarding suspicious activity, especially in relation to county lines and cuckooing, which affects the most vulnerable in our communities.”

