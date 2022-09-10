Police arrest Melton teenager suspected of sexual assaults in the town
Police have arrested a Melton teenager suspected of sexually assaulting two girls.
Officers cordoned off an area of St Mary's Way, between Norman Way and King Street, this morning following reports of the incidents.
A Leicestershire Police spokesperson said: “Detectives are investigating a report of a sexual assault that happened near to King Street, Melton, in the early hours of this morning (Saturday).
“Police were called at 2.11am by two 16-year-old girls, who said they had been sexually assaulted by a man known to them.
“An 18-year-old man, from Melton, was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and is currently in police custody.
“He was also arrested on suspicion of assault in relation to an unrelated matter.”
Police have not named the man who was arrested and say enquiries are continuing.
Anyone with information on the incidents early this morning can call officers on 101 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.