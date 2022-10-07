Police arrest man who discarded hundreds of pornographic images in villages

Police have made an arrest

A police investigation resulted in the arrest of a man from Oakham by officers with the Leicestershire’s rural policing team under the Indecent Displays Controls Act 1981.

He was given a conditional discharge – which will involve assisting with litter picking in the area – after admitting he was the offender and no further charge was made against him.

The investigation into the incidents involved officials from Rutland County Council’s community safety team and police officers based at Melton, Rutland, Market Harborough and Lutterworth.

Pc Kelly Tones said: “These offences were understandably causing much upset and anger for local residents.

"Thanks to public reporting and to support from our partners, including Rutland community partnership scheme, we were able to carry out an investigation.

"In the circumstances, the conditional caution was the appropriate action to take.

“We would ask people to please continue to report their concerns to us so that we can continue to take the action required and help to keep our communities enjoyable and safe places to be.”

Officers had initially been informed by local residents about the images, which were printed on A4 paper and discarded in various areas including around the villages of Billesdon, Tilton-on-the-Hill, Hungarton and in the Rutland area.

