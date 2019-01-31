Police arrest man (25) for taking Class A drugs in a car in Melton

Have your say

Police arrested a 25-year-old man yesterday morning (Wednesday) for taking Class A drugs - believed to be crack cocaine - in a car in Melton.

He was issued with a community resolution order by officers after being questioned about the offence.

A spokesperson for Leicestershire Police said: “At around 8.50am we received a report of a man taking drugs in a car parked in Brook Street, Melton Mowbray.

“Officers attended and a 25-year-old man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of class A drugs.

“He was interviewed and admitted being in possession of a small quantity of class A drugs.”