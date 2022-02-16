Police appeal to find motorist who helped Melton assault victim

Latest news EMN-220216-090059001

The victim ran along Nottingham Road and spoke to someone waiting at a bus stop before walking across to the car park of the White Lion pub and managed to get a member of the public to give her a lift home.

The woman who helped the victim was driving a silver car and officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying her.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 9pm and 10pm on Monday January 31 - it’s believed the victim was assaulted by a person known to her and sustained injuries to her face and head.

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone who recalls this incident and remembers speaking to the victim at the bus stop or who drove her home is asked to contact police.