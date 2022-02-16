Police appeal to find motorist who helped Melton assault victim
Police are trying to locate a motorist who came to the aid of a woman who ran barefoot from a Melton property after being assaulted.
The victim ran along Nottingham Road and spoke to someone waiting at a bus stop before walking across to the car park of the White Lion pub and managed to get a member of the public to give her a lift home.
The woman who helped the victim was driving a silver car and officers are appealing for the public’s help in identifying her.
Police say the incident happened sometime between 9pm and 10pm on Monday January 31 - it’s believed the victim was assaulted by a person known to her and sustained injuries to her face and head.
A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail pending further enquiries.
Anyone who recalls this incident and remembers speaking to the victim at the bus stop or who drove her home is asked to contact police.
Those with information are asked to contact Pc 1668 Rebecca Angel on 101 or report information online at www.leics.police.uk, quoting crime number 22*61718.