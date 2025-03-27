Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a sexual assault

Police have released CCTV images of a man they wish to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted on a bus travelling to Melton Mowbray.

The incident is reported to have happened sometime between 2.15pm and 3.07pm on Tuesday February 18 on the Arriva 5A bus as it travelled from Leicester city centre to Melton Mowbray.

During the journey a woman was sexually touched by a man who was sitting next to her, say Leicestershire Police.

A force spokesperson said: “As part of our enquiries, officers would like to identify the man pictured as he could have information about this incident.

“We would urge him, or anyone who recognises him, to please get in touch with us.

Also, if there is anyone who may have any information about the incident, we would also like to hear from them.”

Report information online at www.leics.police.uk or by calling officers on 101 quoting reference 25*98685.