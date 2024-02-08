Police appeal after woman inappropriately touched in Melton shop
This is the man police are trying to locate following an incident where a woman was inappropriately touched in a Melton Mowbray shop.
The incident was reported in a store on Sherrard Street on December 28 last year.
It’s believed he initially shook her hand and then attempted to kiss her, police say.
“Anyone who recognises the man in the image or has any suspicions about who he may be is asked to get in touch.”
Call Det Con Anita Rose on 101 quoting crime number 23*795202.