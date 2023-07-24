Police appeal after thieves steal haul of tools from van in Vale of Belvoir

The theft was reported at The Green, in Stathern, where a White Ford Transit Van was raided between 3pm on Sunday July 16 and 11am on Tuesday July 18.

A number of Makita tools were taken, including a cordless planer with a red back, two impact wrenches, a cordless screwdriver, batteries, a cordless circular saw and a cordless SDS drill.

A Bosch cordless drill was also stolen from the van.

PCSO Claire Gray, of the Melton Rural North policing team, said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in contact with us.”