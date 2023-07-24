Police appeal after thieves steal haul of tools from van in Vale of Belvoir
The theft was reported at The Green, in Stathern, where a White Ford Transit Van was raided between 3pm on Sunday July 16 and 11am on Tuesday July 18.
A number of Makita tools were taken, including a cordless planer with a red back, two impact wrenches, a cordless screwdriver, batteries, a cordless circular saw and a cordless SDS drill.
A Bosch cordless drill was also stolen from the van.
Advertisement
Advertisement
PCSO Claire Gray, of the Melton Rural North policing team, said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in contact with us.”
Anyone with information relating to the van break-in is asked to call police on 101 quoting the crime reference 23*44110.