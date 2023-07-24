News you can trust since 1859
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Police appeal after thieves steal haul of tools from van in Vale of Belvoir

Police are appealing for witnesses after thieves broke into a van in the Vale of Belvoir and stole a number of tools.
By Nick Rennie
Published 24th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 12:54 BST
Police appeal after thieves steal haul of tools from van in Vale of BelvoirPolice appeal after thieves steal haul of tools from van in Vale of Belvoir
Police appeal after thieves steal haul of tools from van in Vale of Belvoir

The theft was reported at The Green, in Stathern, where a White Ford Transit Van was raided between 3pm on Sunday July 16 and 11am on Tuesday July 18.

A number of Makita tools were taken, including a cordless planer with a red back, two impact wrenches, a cordless screwdriver, batteries, a cordless circular saw and a cordless SDS drill.

A Bosch cordless drill was also stolen from the van.

PCSO Claire Gray, of the Melton Rural North policing team, said: "We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen anything suspicious in the area or who may have CCTV or dashcam footage to get in contact with us.”

Most Popular

Anyone with information relating to the van break-in is asked to call police on 101 quoting the crime reference 23*44110.