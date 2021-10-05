Police appeal after teenager was repeatedly punched in Melton town centre
Police have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assault on a teenager in Melton town centre.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 11:39 am
It follows an incident which took place at between 11.50pm and midnight on Friday September 17, where an 18-year-old man was punched multiple times in St Mary’s Way.
He did not suffer serious injuries but officers are keen to identify his assailant.
PC James Berridge, the investigating officer, said: “I’d like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information about what happened.
“If you know who he is, or that person is you, then please get in touch.”
Visit https://www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/ quoting reference 21*542237 to pass on information or alternatively call police on 101.