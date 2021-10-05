Police appeal after teenager was repeatedly punched in Melton town centre

Police have released these CCTV images of a man they want to speak to in connection with an assualt on a teenager in St Mary's Way on September 17 IMAGES: LEICS POLICE EMN-210510-112442001

It follows an incident which took place at between 11.50pm and midnight on Friday September 17, where an 18-year-old man was punched multiple times in St Mary’s Way.

He did not suffer serious injuries but officers are keen to identify his assailant.

PC James Berridge, the investigating officer, said: “I’d like to speak to the man pictured as he may have information about what happened.

“If you know who he is, or that person is you, then please get in touch.”