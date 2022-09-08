Police appeal after Land Rover theft in Vale of Belvoir
Police are appealing to the public for information after a Land Rover Defender was stolen from a property in Stathern.
By Nick Rennie
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:33 am
Updated
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 11:33 am
The blue vehicle, displaying the registration CF05 BEL, was taken Church Lane in the early hours of Monday August 29.
Anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area at the time or who have any CCTV or dashcam footage is asked to call 101 quoting crime reference 22*506605.
Please also call 101 if you believe you have any information on the whereabouts of the car.