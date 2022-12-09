Police are investigating

Police are appealing for information from the public following the incident, which happened in Garden Lane.

The safe which was taken contained the deeds to the property and epaulettes belonging to the husband of the victim.

Advertisement

The incident happened between 6.55pm on Tuesday November 29 and 6.35am the following day.

Det Con Heather Cotton, the investigating officer for Leicestershire Police, said: “I am particularly keen to speak to anyone who has information they think may be able to help.

“Did you see anyone in the area during these times?

"Did you notice anything suspicious or unusual about the way they were acting?

Advertisement

“Also, I’m appealing for anyone who has seen the safe, which may have been discarded, while out and about to get in touch as well as anyone locally to check their CCTV and doorbell footage.”