Police appeal after driver failed to stop following Melton collision

The incident happened at the junction of Scalford Road and Norman Way, between 7am and 7.30am, on Monday January 17 and involved a white hatchback, which left the scene.

The pedestrian – a man in his 30s – was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening or life-changing.

Pc Craig Taylor, the investigating officer, said: “The car turned into Scalford Road from Norman Way, where it collided with a the pedestrian at the pelican crossing.

“It didn’t stop and carried on along Scalford Road.

“I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and who has not yet contacted police.

“Likewise, I’d also like to speak to any motorists who were in the area and who have a dashcam installed in their vehicle.

“Any information or footage you have, no matter how insignificant you think it is, could help my investigation.”