Police have described the actions of a motorist who filmed a medical incident in Melton town centre yesterday (Wednesday) as ‘deplorable’.

The driver was using their mobile phone in Burton Street as emergency services responded to the situation, which involved a woman who had suffered a sudden medical episode.

Melton Police posted on their Facebook page: “Unfortunately, a passing motorist thought it would be a good idea to film this incident on their mobile phone, WHILST DRIVING.

"This driver was quickly caught up with and has been issued with a Traffic Offence Report.

“It is likely this will result in the driver receiving six points on their licence and a £200 fine.

"This was a deplorable thing to do and hopefully this post acts as a reminder to those who think this type of behaviour is acceptable.

"Have some respect for other people and concentrate on driving correctly.”

Ambulance and fire crews were also on the scene to assist with the emergency.