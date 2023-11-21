A mobile phone which is thought to be a key piece of evidence in a murder investigation has been handed into the police station at Melton Mowbray.

A police roadblock at Plungar after the discovery of Timothy Macdonald's body PHOTO GEORGE ICKE

Detectives appealed last week appealed for the public’s help in locating the device in their ongoing enquiries into the death of Timothy Macdonald, whose body was found in a field at Plungar on November 7.

And police have thanked everyone who shared their appeal after the mobile phone was handed in by a member of the public on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Officers are confident the Samsung handset is the phone they have been searching for.

Timothy Macdonald, whose body was found in a field at Plungar

Senior investigating officer, Det Insp David Greenhalgh, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), said: “From both myself and the family of Mr Macdonald, thank you very much to everyone who shared our appeal and of course to the person who handed the phone in.

"Your work with us and your response to our appeal is very much appreciated and is extremely helpful to our ongoing enquiries as we continue to find much-needed answers for Mr Macdonald’s family.”

A post mortem investigation into the death of 46-year-old Mr Macdonald, whose body was found in a field off Highgate Lane, has revealed he died of gunshot wound injury, pending further tests.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His ‘heartbroken and devastated’ family paid a moving tribute to him, describing him as a ‘much loved son, father, brother and son-in-law’.

The murder investigation remains ongoing into Mr Macdonald’s death.