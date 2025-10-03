John Raisen - he has been jailed for historic sex abuse against a child he first met in Melton Mowbray

A 76-year-old man has been jailed for historic child sex abuse offences against a victim he first met in Melton Mowbray.

The girl who John Raisen targeted back in 1979 was just 13-years-old – despite knowing her age, his behaviour began with inappropriate touching but over a period of around 15 to 18 months, he encouraged her to engage in sexual activity.

He took an interest in her relationship with boys, which soon progressed into a sexual interest in her.

When Raisen’s victim contacted police in 2021 to report what had happened, she said he had made her feel special and that she did not realise what he was doing was wrong.

However, she had now come to realise he had stolen part of her childhood.

Following the report of abuse, 76-year-old Raisen was interviewed by police and declined to answer all questions put to him in interview.

He was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault and four counts of indecency with a child following a trial in September at Leicester Crown Court.

And yesterday (Thursday), Raisen, of North Parade, in Sleaford, Lincolnshire, was sentenced to six years’ in prison.

He has been placed on the sex offender list indefinitely and is subject to a lifetime restraining order prohibiting contact with the victim.

Det Con Aisling McPhillips, the investigating officer, commented: “What happened to the victim in this case is something she has had to live with for more than 45 years.

“Today her abuser is finally facing the consequence of his crimes and I hope this now provides a degree of closure and allows her to move on from her past.”

Following the case, police are encouraging victims of non-recent sexual abuse to speak out .

“This outcome should also serve as a reminder to anyone who has also been sexually abused that it’s never too late to speak out and that we will continue our work to bring offenders to justice,” added Det Con McPhillips.

Go to www.leics.police.uk/ro/report/rsa/alpha-v1/advice/rape-sexual-assault-and-other-sexual-offences for guidance if you have been a victim of a sexual offence.

You can also call 0116 222 1542 or visit https://juniperlodge.org.uk to get support from the team at Juniper Lodge – a Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC).